Voluntary lockdown in Vizianagaram from today

Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari monitoring the lockdown, at Clock Tower in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

VIZIANAGARAM

22 July 2020 22:28 IST

Traders’ associations lend support to the initiative

A voluntary lockdown came into force from Wednesday in Vizianagaram, Saluru, Bobbili and Parvatipuram, in an effort to stem the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in Vizianagaram district.

The district has seen 1,500 cases till now. Trader associations including Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce agreed to abide by the voluntary lockdown till July 31, which may be extended further till August 10, officials said.

Advertising

Advertising

Nearly 700 confirmed cases have been identified from Vizianagaram town alone, prompting traders to close their shops forfeiting brisk business during the auspicious Sravanam month.

Ten traders had tested positive for COVID-19, which also spurred the traders associations into opting to take part in the lockdown that was suggested by some public representatives.

Masks mandatory

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari urged people not to come out of their homes unless there was a valid reason. Ms. Rajakumari, who monitored the situation at Clock Tower, PW Market and other areas, directed police to take stern action against people who failed to wear masks.

“People should follow COVID-19 protocols when they are outside in public. Those failing to do so will be fined,” she said.

Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy thanked the traders’ associations for coming forward to participate in the lockdown which he said was imposed keeping in mind the greater good. He said that public representatives of all areas were cooperating with the district administration in ensuring lockdown in other towns including Saluru, Bobbili and Parvatipuram.