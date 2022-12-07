Volleyball tournament held to mark Ambedkar’s death anniversary

December 07, 2022 05:41 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The volleyball tournament organised by Bahujan Samaj Party in Bobbili to mark Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s death anniversary evoked good response with youth participating in good numbers from Parvatipuram and Vizianagaram districts, on December 6 (Tuesday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Youth from tribal areas, in good numbers, competed for the tournament cup. The winners were given cash prizes amounting to ₹50,000.

BSP senior leader Soru Sambayya said the tournament was a great opportunity to spread the message of Dr. Ambedkar who sacrificed his life for the downtrodden.

“Baba Saheb’s ideology needed to be explained in an innovative manner to the youngsters. That is why, we conducted this tournament after explaining the history and vision of B. R. Ambedkar to the students,” said Mr. Sambayya.

TDP senior leader Baby Nayana and others congratulated Mr. Sambayya, Prajahita Mandali representatives Wilson Baba and Sunkari Sattibabu for holding the event in Bobbili where sports infrastructure was yet to be developed.

ADVERTISEMENT