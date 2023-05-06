ADVERTISEMENT

Volleyball selection trials at IGMC on May 9

May 06, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Volleyball Association of Krishna District will organise a selection trial for district-level sub-junior boys and girls teams at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on May 9, ahead of the State-level selection trials scheduled in Rajamahendravaram, said association secretary D. Dayakar Rao. Those wishing to take part in the selection trials have to produce their date-of-birth certificate and Aadhaar. Only candidates born on or after January 1, 2007, are eligible. The Andhra Pradesh Volleyball Association will organise selection trials for A.P. sub-junior national teams for boys and girls on May 14 at Dr. Parimi Ramachandra Rao memorial volleyball court in Rajamahendravaram.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US