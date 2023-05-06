HamberMenu
Volleyball selection trials at IGMC on May 9

May 06, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Volleyball Association of Krishna District will organise a selection trial for district-level sub-junior boys and girls teams at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on May 9, ahead of the State-level selection trials scheduled in Rajamahendravaram, said association secretary D. Dayakar Rao. Those wishing to take part in the selection trials have to produce their date-of-birth certificate and Aadhaar. Only candidates born on or after January 1, 2007, are eligible. The Andhra Pradesh Volleyball Association will organise selection trials for A.P. sub-junior national teams for boys and girls on May 14 at Dr. Parimi Ramachandra Rao memorial volleyball court in Rajamahendravaram.

