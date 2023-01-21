ADVERTISEMENT

Volkswagen launches new touchpoint in Vijayawada as part of its expansion in Deccan region

January 21, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Volkswagen Vijayawada dealer partner Rajesh Pamulapati said a team of 90-plus people would cater to the mobility and service requirements of customers at the new touchpoint

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India (VPCI) strengthened its presence in the Deccan region with the inauguration of a new sales and service touchpoint in Vijayawada on Friday. The facility is located at Enikepadu on NH-5.

On the occasion, VPCI brand director Ashish Gupta said there has been a surge in demand for strong build, safe German-engineered cars from customers in Andhra Pradesh (AP) owing to the influx of businesses and industrialisation in the State, hence the opening of the touchpoint to be more accessible for aspirational customers in the region. 

The 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) touchpoint brings a ‘young’ and ‘fresh’ product portfolio closer to the customers.

Volkswagen Vijayawada dealer partner Rajesh Pamulapati said a team of 90-plus people would cater to the mobility and service requirements of customers at the new touchpoint which has a 24-bay facility.

Customers situated at a distance from the service shop can avail door-to-door service initiative: Volkswagen Assistance and Mobile Service Unit. 

Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan models were being showcased in an expansive eight-car display at the showroom, Mr. Rajesh added. 

