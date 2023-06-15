Voices questioning government’s failures being suppressed in Andhra Pradesh, alleges JSP president Pawan Kalyan

June 15, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - GOLLAPROLU (KAKINADA DT.)

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on June 15 (Thursday) alleged that those who dared to question the State government on its failures were being subjected to harassment, or labelled as “mentally unsound” to suppress their voices.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the ‘Varahi yatra’ here, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “The tale of K. Sudhakar (55), a doctor, is a grim reminder of how the government hushed up his voice for highlighting the lack of protective equipment for doctors in the government hospital during the COVID-19 period. He was labelled as mentally unsound for questioning the failure of the government. There are numerous such cases reported in the recent years in the State.”

“Jana Vani, a grievance cell of the party, was born out of a grievance received from a girl from Tadepalli. The girl, a ward volunteer, had met me with regard to a grievance pertaining to the demolition of houses for the Chief Minister’s Tadepalli residence. A few days after sharing her grievance with me, her brother was eliminated. People with a progressive mindset must not choose to be silent,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan

Referring to his interaction with the youth, intellectuals and differently challenged people here, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the youth were struggling to find employment in the State.

“The city of Bengaluru has nearly 2,000 IT companies and Hyderabad has not less than 1,500. The irony is that the State of Andhra Pradesh does not have even 100 IT companies, and is unable to attract companies to ensure employment,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

He further said that he had been flooded with grievances on delay in modernisation of canals, challenges of fisherfolk and differently challenged groups, and all these would be addressed if voted to power.

On the second day of the yatra, Mr. Pawan Kalyan interacted with farmers at Chebrolu in Pithapuram Assembly segment.