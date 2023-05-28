Voices of TDP leaders being hushed up, alleges Kala Venkata Rao

May 28, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) former State president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao has alleged that the voices of the party leaders were being hushed up.

Bringing this issue while addressing the gathering at the TDP Mahanadu in Rajamahendravaram on May 28 (Sunday), he urged party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to address the issue at the earliest.

“Till now, all is well. Led by Mr. Naidu, we have a war (election) ahead. In our party office (TDP headquarters), several things should be corrected. Everybody is being targeted. Everybody is being hushed up. Such things need to be corrected. This is my direct appeal to Mr. Naidu for the welfare of the party,” said Mr. Kala Venkata Rao.

Yuva Galam a learning experience: Lokesh

Referring to his Yuva Galam padayatra, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh said that it was a learning experience which helped him know about the people’s issues. He shared his experiences from his yatra and responses from the people on the YSRCP.

On Sunday, scores of TDP supporters and cadres faced difficulties when it came to the supply of food and medical aid, reportedly owing to a lack of coordination among the party cadres deputed at the Mahanadu venue.

Key TDP leaders including K. Pattabhi reportedly left the Mahanadu venue in a huff as they failed to respond to the complaints of the cadre at the food court and medical camp. Scores of TDP supporters who braved the scorching heat had to return to Rajamahendravaram without attending the NTR Centenary celebrations.

On the other hand, the police reportedly did not accept the food being served by the TDP at the Mahanadu venue. They prepared their own food and served to the police personnel on duty there.

Recently, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu made a comment on the police with regard to food served by the TDP at their events. At least 1,500 police personnel were deployed at the Mahanadu venue.

