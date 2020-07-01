Vocational colleges: BIE gives more time to new players

VIJYAWADA

01 July 2020 23:27 IST

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the State Board of Intermediate Education has extended the last date till July 16 for submission of applications by registered educational societies/ trusts for establishment of new private unaided vocational junior colleges in the State.

In a statement on Wednesday, board Secretary V. Ramakrishna said the last date for submission of application, including uploading of the required documents and geo-tagging of images, had been extended by 15 days. Any fee, once paid to the BIE, would not be refunded, he said, adding that offline (manual) payments through DDs, challans and submission of offline Form-I would not be accepted.

The BIE has also extended due dates for extension of provisional affiliation and sanction of additional/new courses for vocational college managements for the academic year 2020-2021.

The last date for submission of online applications without penalty is July 15 and with penalty, it is up to August 26.

Mr. Ramakrishna said the managements should submit affiliation proposals only in the online mode.