VMRDA takes up land mapping using GIS

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 December 2020 00:35 IST

VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao conducted a video-conference with ESRI to finalise the modalities of using GIS technology to map the lands belonging to VMRDA in the district, here on Thursday.

He said that VMRDA owns land parcels spread over the two districts of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

Advertising

Advertising

“With constant urbanisation and changing topography, a practical tool to monitor the lands has been in the reckoning for the past few months. Keeping that in mind, VMRDA is moving towards high-end technologies and web applications using accurate DGPS survey data and GIS software to monitor changes in its lands real-time, at the mere click of a button,” he said.

DGPS survey is the first step in this regard. The ‘Change Detection Software’ will enable the various wings of VMRDA such as Planning, Estate and Allotment to work in tandem, he said.

During the presentation, the ESRI team demonstrated how GIS-based applications can be used to detect encroachments and layout plan violations.

Using the DGPS survey data as base, updated satellite imagery would be superimposed periodically and any changes in the physical state of land will be detected. A mobile app will enable the field team to pick up data from the site and load it on to the software.

This will enable the management to get accurate field data without delay and hasten decision making, said Mr. Koteswara Rao.

A pilot project will be kick-started from January 1, taking VMRDA land parcel of 108.91 acres at Pardesipalem, he said.

The DGPS survey data of VMRDA lands is already in progress and will be provided to ESRI which in turn will develop the ‘Change Detection Software’ and submit its module for trial. Once tested and finalised by the expert committee, it shall be implemented for all lands owned by VMRDA, he said.