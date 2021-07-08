VMRDA reopens tourist places for visitors

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao said that following the State government orders visitors were being allowed into all tourist places under the purview of the VMRDA from Thursday. The decision was taken at a review meet which was held at the VMRDA office here on Thursday morning. The tourist places under the purview of the VMRDA include Kursura Submarine Museum, TU-142 Museum, Kailasagiri, Tenneti Park, Central Park and a few others. COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed at the tourist places, he said in a release.