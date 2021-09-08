VMRDA plan designed to benefit the rich: TDP

‘Lands belonging common people included in Section 22-A’

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has alleged that the VMRDA Master Plan is designed to benefit the rich and promote corruption.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he wondered for whom the road from the forest guest house to Hanumanthawaka was included in the Master Plan. A commercial complex was constructed in a green belt and the land under cultivation of farmers was converted into a green belt.

Mr. Murthy alleged that the lands belonging to the common people were being included in 22 -A to benefit the influential people. (The State government has incorporated the Section 22-A prohibiting the sale and registration of the land notified as barren, assigned, poramboke and government land.)

He wondered as to why the Simhachalam devasthanam lands, taken under LRC, were being continued under 22-A.

He sought that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, district in charge Minister K. Kannababu and district Minister M. Srinivasa Rao should come out with an explanation on it.

He said that though 16,000 objections were received against the Master Plan, they were ignored by the VMRDA. He wondered how a road could be constructed in a reserve forest. He demanded cancellation of the VMRDA Master Plan and bringing out a new one in its place.

Visakhapatnam Parliament Telugu Mahila president S. Anantalakshmi was present.