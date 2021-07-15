VMRDA Draft plan: time given till month-end to file objections

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 July 2021 00:28 IST

The deadline for submission of suggestions and objections on the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority (VMRDA) Draft Master Plan-2041 has been extended to July 31.

The last date was extended by the government based on the representations received from elected representatives and the citizens.

Advertising

Advertising

VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao appealed to the citizens of Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts to submit their suggestions and objections to prepare a Master Plan, which could meet the needs of future generations. The draft master plan can be seen on the VMRDA website, offices of VMRDA, GVMC, Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation, MRO and MPDO offices. Interested persons can see the master plan at the location convenient to them and submit their suggestions and objections on the VMRDA website: www.vmrda.gov.in or through email at: vmrdamp2041

@gmail.com or through post or through mobile on 9866076938.

Those who wish to see high definition mobile compatible master plan maps through WhatsApp can contact 9866076938.

A total of 1,553 suggestions and objections are received so far through Google website, email and drop boxes, so far.