VMRDA chief inspects road project near Visakha Valley School

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao asked his officials to commence construction works on the proposed road from NH-16 to Beach Road near Visakha Valley School at the earliest.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that all permissions pertaining to the project, estimated to cost ₹5.93 crore, have been sanctioned. He visited the site of the project along with VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao on Wednesday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that work on the 1.60-km road will start soon. He said that the 20-feet road will now be extended to 60 feet. The Visakha Valley School compound wall, which will be affected under this project, will be rebuilt, he said.

“About ₹2.41 crore will be spent on construction of various buildings of Visakha Valley School, Food Craft Institute and Girls Juvenile Home which will be affected by this project. Tenders for the construction of the buildings are in the final stage,” he said.

The VMRDA Chairman also asked his officials to launch the works related to development projects of Mudasarlova, Kailasagiri, which would attract tourists on a large scale.