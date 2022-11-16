VMC urges citizens to take part in Ease of Living survey

November 16, 2022 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has launched a citizen outreach programme urging citizens to take part in the Citizen Perception Survey for Ease of Living Index-2022 assessment by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on Tuesday.

VMC Additional Commissioner (Projects) K.V. Satyavathi along with officials concerned interacted with locals at Gurunanak Colony.

She asked the citizens to take part in the online survey and give their feedback on the services being provided by the civic body.

She said CPS plays a key role in the assessment of the quality of life in the city by the Central government which will assist the corporation in enhancing the quality of life of the city.

She said citizens can visit https://eol2022.org/CitizenFeedback to take part in the survey using Vijayawada’s referral code 802969.