VMC urges Central, State govt. offices to pay tax dues
CWC, BSNL make payments
Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar called upon the State and central government offices in the city to pay the pending property tax dues and cooperate for the development of the city.
The representatives of the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) in Kedareeswarpeta and the BSNL office on Eluru Road paid ₹33.71 lakh and ₹48 lakh towards pending tax dues on Monday. They handed over the cheques to the Mayor and Commissioner at the VMC office.
The CWC paid dues related to 2011-12 to 2021-22 and still owes ₹11 lakh.
Ms. Bhagyalakshmi and Mr. Dinakar said taxpayers could get 5% discount for 2022-23 if they paid it before April 30.
