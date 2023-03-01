VMC to take up survey on stray dog population in Vijayawada

March 01, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will take up a survey to find the population of stray and pet dogs in the city. The survey will begin on Thursday.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, who inspected the Dog Operation Unit at Ajith Singh Nagar on Wednesday, asked the officials concerned to take up the survey involving Additional Medical Officers of Health, Ward Sanitation and Environment Secretary at Ward Secretaries, ANMs in their respective jurisdictions. The survey will be completed by end of April.

Mr. Swapnil asked officials to ensure at least 60 stray dogs undergo animal birth control (ABC) surgery at the unit every day. He appealed to the public and dog lovers to cooperate with VMC in sterilising and providing Anti Rabies Vaccines (ARVs) to the dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, on Tuesday, VMC declared that there are about 30,000 stray dogs in the city.

‘Be calm’

Meanwhile, VMC took to social media platforms seeking the cooperation of public in conducting the survey.

In a note addressed to the citizens, Mr. Swapnil said, “We urge the residents of Vijayawada to be calm and support the cooperation by passing information of stray dogs roaming in your area.”

He said day-wise action plan on stray dogs and route map of the animal catcher vehicle will be shared on social media.