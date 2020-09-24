VMC to take up beautification work of Benz Circle

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation(VMC) will soon take up beautification work of the area under the Benz Circle flyover in the city at an estimated cost of ₹2.75 crore.

VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh had recently sought the administrative sanction of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department to take up the work.

On Wednesday, the department accorded the administrative sanction to beautify the area under the flyover between the first span, near SVS function hall, and the 47th span, near Gurunanak Nagar. The civic body will draw funds from the General Funds.

VMC will take up hardscape, softscape and landscape works to beautify the premises.