VMC to procure three more tree shredding machines

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar has asked the officials concerned to purchase three more tree and wood shredder machines for the city.

Mr. Swapnil inspected the tree and wood shredder machine being used at Vasavi Nagar of the 10th municipal ward to handle tree waste generated across the city, on Thursday.

VMC officials said that the machine with a shredding capacity of three to four tonnes of wood or tree branches (less than four inches in diameter) per hour made transportation and disposal of the tree waste easier.

The shredded tree waste made into chunks of wood could be used at vermicompost plants and kitchens.

With the machine bought on a trial basis proving useful, Mr. Swapnil asked the authorities to make arrangements for purchasing three more such machines.

Local corporator Devineni Aparna and others were present.