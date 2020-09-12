VMC to levy user charge for garbage collection

₹50 for segregated waste and ₹100 for unsegregated waste

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will collect user charges from every household in the city starting from the current month as per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 towards door-to-door collection and processing of garbage.

The user charge per household per month would be ₹50 if the garbage is segregated into dry and wet waste and handed over to the sanitation workers. If garbage is handed over to the garbage collectors without any segregation, the fee would be ₹100, as per a resolution adopted by the municipal council on February 2, 2020. The fund will be used for the welfare of sanitation workers and purchase of equipment required for garbage collection.

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that slums, colonies which share responsibilities of sanitation, and bulk waste generators who engage agents for garbage collection would be exempted from the user charges. Mr. Venkatesh said that the payment would be collected at the doorstep and the options for mode payment were still being discussed.