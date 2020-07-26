VMC to install 24,000 water meters to ensure 24X7 supply

VIJAYAWADA

26 July 2020 23:04 IST

City-based firm begins survey in 27 divisions

The convenience of having treated drinking water supply round the clock may be a reality very soon in the city. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is contemplating fixing water meters to Household Service Connections (HSCs).

The corporation has planned to implement the water supply scheme under the Central government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) programme. The project is estimated to cost ₹101.07 crore.

According to information, the VMC has finalised the tender filed by city-based Velko Infrateck Pvt. Ltd., which has already started the survey in 27 divisions in the city. The firm will take up designing for 24X7 water supply with Operation and Maintenance (O&M) for a period of two years, excluding defect liability period of five years. The divisions covered are: 2, 3, 7, 9,13,17, 18, 19, 21, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 49 and 50.

Chief Engineer Marianna says, “About 24,000 water meters will be installed in the city.” Of the total cost, ₹38.67 crore will be met under the AMRUT programme.

The VMC’s share of ₹57.24 crore will be met under the 14th Finance Commission Grants. The VMC will bear ₹4.16 crore, which is excess tender amount, he says.

Revised plan

The financial pattern has been submitted to the State government for according the revised administrative sanction for an amount of ₹100.07 crore.

The original financial pattern was for ₹95.91 crore. As per the original plan, the Central government’s share was ₹24.17 crore and State government’s ₹14.50 crore. The VMC planned to meet its share of ₹42.63 crore under the 14th Finance Commission Grants and the remaining ₹14.61 crore from the VMC general funds.

There is no change in the Central and State governments’ share in the revised financial pattern, he says.

Long-pending proposal

The VMC has been trying to install water meters since 2007. The corporation attempted to implement 24X7 water supply under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) programme but faced stiff resistance from Opposition parties. In 2016, the VMC was selected for the 24x7 water supply project sponsored by AMRUT and the State government.

The VMC planned to take the number of water meters to 50,000 from 7,885 and provide water connections to all households in the city by March 31, 2013. It had set a target to fix 10,000 water meters in the first phase. But the plan did not materialise.

In the City Development Plan (CDP), it was stated that ₹1.3 crore would be spent on fixing water meters between 2005 and 2012. The civic body, in 2007, planned to purchase 2.6 lakh water meters at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore. However, that could not be implemented due to stiff resistance from political parties.