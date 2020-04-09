VMC to hold medical camps in all wards today

In a major relief to the citizens who are deprived of outpatient services at most hospitals, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will conduct medical camps in all the 64 municipal wards in the city from Friday.

The first medical camp was held in the 45th municipal ward on Thursday and similar camps would be organised in all the wards.

The medical camps would be open in the morning and in the evening and people having any health issues could visit the camps and get free treatment from doctors and free medicines. Also, the camps will check for patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

The locations of the medical camps would be informed locally.

Meanwhile, the door-to-door survey to identify persons with COVID-19 symptoms is under way in the city.