Andhra Pradesh

VMC to hold medical camps in all wards today

In a major relief to the citizens who are deprived of outpatient services at most hospitals, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will conduct medical camps in all the 64 municipal wards in the city from Friday.

The first medical camp was held in the 45th municipal ward on Thursday and similar camps would be organised in all the wards.

The medical camps would be open in the morning and in the evening and people having any health issues could visit the camps and get free treatment from doctors and free medicines. Also, the camps will check for patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

The locations of the medical camps would be informed locally.

Meanwhile, the door-to-door survey to identify persons with COVID-19 symptoms is under way in the city.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 11:03:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vmc-to-hold-medical-camps-in-all-wards-today/article31303133.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY