VMC to give anti-rabies vaccines to 30,000 dogs in six months

February 28, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that there are about 30,000 stray dogs in the city and all of them will be given anti rabies vaccine (ARV) shots in the coming six months.

In a release on Tuesday, Mr. Swapnil said that there were three special vehicles and teams to catch dogs in the city. He said that currently about 45 dogs were being sterilised in the city and the number would be increased to 1,000 soon. He said teams were formed to collect information about pet dogs too.

He said discussions would be held with colony associations regarding street dogs and action would be taken against meat vendors who dispose of waste indiscriminately.

He asked officials to ensure 70 to 80 dogs were given ARV shots every day.

People facing dog menace could report to VMC by dialling toll-free number 1800 425 2000 or messaging via WhatsApp at 8181 960 909.

