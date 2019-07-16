Andhra Pradesh

VMC takes ‘smart’ route to receive complaints from people

Public can text grievances to 81819 60909

Citizens can hereafter reach out to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on instant messaging services WhatsApp and Telegram to register their grievances with the authorities.

People can send their complaints to 8181960909 on WhatsApp and Telegram using their smartphones.

Also, complaints can be raised on other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook by tagging the official accounts of the VMC.

All the complaints made through the digital platforms would reach the Command Control Centre of the corporation, an official said.

Every complaint will be registered and forwarded to the officials concerned who will follow them up and apprise the complainant of the action taken.

Round-the-clock service

People can also dial 0866-103 to register their complaints round the clock.

