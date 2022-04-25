VMC staff take out rally against single-use plastic

Citizens urged to shun items like disposable plastic cups

Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and others taking part in the anti-plastic awareness rally in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAO G.N.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials led by Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar took out an awareness rally against single-use plastic in the 46th ward as part of the sanitation week (April 21-26).

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi called upon the public to cooperate with the VMC staff and officials in maintaining proper sanitation in their surroundings.

Mr. Swapnil asked the citizens to avoid the use of single-use plastic which posed a threat to the environment when disposed of indiscriminately.

He said VMC offices including the Mayor's office stopped using single-use plastic items like disposable cups, and called upon all the offices in the city to follow the same.

VMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. G. Geethabai, special officer for wards 45 and 45 Dr. A. Ravichandra, biologist Dr. Babu Srinivas and others took part in the rally.