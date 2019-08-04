VMC staff demand payment of salaries pending since April

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) employees have demanded immediate payment of salaries, allegedly kept pending for four months citing procedural delay in bringing them under the 010 account head.

At a roundtable here on Saturday, CPI(M) senior leader Chigurupati Babu Rao demanded that the new government immediately issue orders for disbursement of the salaries of the corporation workers.

“With the change of the government, the disbursement of wages to these workers has remained uncertain. Despite being promised steady wages by the previous TDP government, under G.O. 81, the workers have not received their salaries since April. Sustenance in these circumstances is very difficult,” he said.

M. David, Municipal Workers’ Association general secretary, said in spite of their appeals to the Municipal Commissioner, no effective action had been taken yet.

“Until now, only 73 of the 1,546 employees have received their salary from the 010 account. When we asked the Commissioner about the delay, he tried to be evasive. We have requested him to release payment either towards arrears, for surrendered leaves or an advance of ₹50,000 but our pleas have gone in vain. If this continues, we will be forced to go on a protest till our demands are met,” he said.