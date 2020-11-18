VMC plans e-waste management system

VIJAYAWADA

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is planning to streamline management of e-waste and the floral waste being generated in the city by facilitating collection, transportation, processing and disposal of the waste.

The civic body has recently invited ‘Request for Proposal’ bids from eligible agencies authorised to manage e-waste that includes discarded electrical and electronic equipment as per the guidelines of the State and Central pollution control boards.

The agency is supposed to carry out all the operations starting from the collection of e-waste from residential, industrial, commercial and other areas under VMC through designated bins and kiosks, transport them to its processing plant and dispose of safely daily.

On the other hand, the civic body is also planning to set up a floral waste management system in place to deal with tonnes of used and unused flower waste generated mainly at the flower market and temples in the city.

According to the official information, around 40 tonnes of flowers are brought to the flower market daily and one tonne of it goes waste.

The floral waste collected will be recycled and used to make eco-products like incense sticks, seed paper and others.

The process of selection of agencies for the two projects through bids is under way.