VMC order on user charge receipt submission withdrawn

August 07, 2022 21:43 IST

Order triggered protests from civic staff

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation's order which drew the ire of sanitation wing staff and workers on Saturday has been withdrawn.

The civic body issued an order as per which the salaries of the staff will not be paid if they failed to submit receipts of garbage collection user charges.

When contacted, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Babu Srinivas said that the order had been withdrawn on Sunday.

Members of the Vijayawada Municipal Workers Union and CITU led by CPI(M) leader Ch. Babu Rao and others staged protests soon after the order was issued.