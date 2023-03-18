VMC offers waiver of interest on taxes if paid before March 31

March 18, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) urged residents to pay their taxes by the end of the financial year. VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar said the State government has offered a waiver of interest on pending taxes if they are paid fully before March 31. As per G.O. No. 34 issued on Thursday, the VMC is now accepting tax payment without any interest. Mr. Swapnil asked residents to pay property and vacant-land taxes at the special counters set up at the VMC main office or at any of the three circle offices in the city. They can approach the ward administration secretary of their ward secretariat for more details.