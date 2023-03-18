HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VMC offers waiver of interest on taxes if paid before March 31

March 18, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) urged residents to pay their taxes by the end of the financial year. VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar said the State government has offered a waiver of interest on pending taxes if they are paid fully before March 31. As per G.O. No. 34 issued on Thursday, the VMC is now accepting tax payment without any interest. Mr. Swapnil asked residents to pay property and vacant-land taxes at the special counters set up at the VMC main office or at any of the three circle offices in the city. They can approach the ward administration secretary of their ward secretariat for more details.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.