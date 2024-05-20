VMC makes stability certificate must for all hoardings in Vijayawada

In view of the recent Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai that killed at least 15 people, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), ahead of the onset of monsoon next month, is going full throttle to ensure that the hoardings in the city meet the safety standards.

At a meeting with display agencies, Town Planning staff and Planning secretaries of the VMC on May 20 (Monday), Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said efforts were being made to see to it that hoardings meet the requirements to withstand cyclonic winds.

The Commissioner mandated that every agency must furnish a structural stability certificate for all hoardings. regardless of their size, and whether these are erected in public places or on rooftops of houses, and whether they are with advertisements or empty frames. Agencies that do not have a certificate can obtain the same within 10 days, the Commissioner said.

The planning secretaries have been instructed to issue notices to all agencies that fail to furnish a structural stability certificate within the stipulated 10 days. He warned that violations would result in legal action under the A.P. Prevention of Disfigurement of Open Places and Prohibition of Obscene and Objectionable Posters and Advertisement Act, 1997.

Foundation strength

A senior official of the VMC said while there are no restrictions on dimensions of a hoarding in the city, the focus is on the strength of the foundation. As per the standards, all large hoardings should be able to withstand a wind speed of 200 km per hour. The official said the corporation conducts a fitness test of the hoardings every now and then.

“During the Michaung cyclone, we removed 1,000 hoardings. This year, in view of the Mumbai incident, we have widened our net of scrutiny to include the small boards as well. Owner of every board, big or small, has to produce a certificate,” the official said, adding that the move might cause discomfort to the medium and small-scale shop owners but it was done keeping public safety in view.

