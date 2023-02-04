HamberMenu
VMC launches ‘Wall of Kindness’ programme at two locations in Vijayawada

Under the programme, anyone can donate clothes, blankets, books, toys and any useful items in good condition for the homeless and destitute

February 04, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation launched the ‘Wall of Kindness’ programme as part of the Swachh Survekshan-2023 campaign in Vijayawada on Saturday.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar, along with Additional Commission K.V. Satyavati, launched the posters of the ‘Wall of Kindness’ initiative here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Swapnil said the ‘Wall of Kindness’ was a charitable activity under which anyone could donate clothes, blankets, books, toys and any useful items in good condition for the homeless and destitute.

They would be set up at two locations - Alankar Junction and VMC head office, where any person in need could walk in and collect the items they required.

Ms. Satyavathi said the VMC would procure the donations at the doorstep of people who register online through the QR code. Also, citizens could make donations at the secretariats.

For further queries, people could reach the VMC on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, or call 8019839112, 8639091361.

