ADVERTISEMENT

VMC launches initiative to address air pollution in Vijayawada

Updated - July 23, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 08:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As part of the initiative, a team will work on identifying and mapping polluted areas across the city over next couple of days, and later, after conducting an analysis of the situation, will recommend control measures to mitigate pollution

The Hindu Bureau

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), launched an initiative on Tuesday to address air pollution in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the initiative, a team will work on identifying and mapping polluted areas across the city over the next couple of days, and later, after conducting an analysis of the situation, will recommend control measures to mitigate the pollution. The study is aimed at understanding the sources and intensity of air pollution in the identified areas, according to a press release from the VMC.

During a meeting on Tuesday with representatives from Artha Global, an independent policy research, consulting and network facilitation organisation in Mumbai, and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI)-Air Quality Research Division, New Delhi, VMC Additional Commissioner of Projects K.V. Satyavathi said that air pollution is a pressing issue that impacts the health and well-being of the people.

“By collaborating with experts, we aim to leverage their expertise and knowledge to tackle this challenge effectively. This pilot study will pave the way for long-term solutions to ensure cleaner air for our community,” she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US