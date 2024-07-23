VMC launches initiative to address air pollution in Vijayawada

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), launched an initiative on Tuesday to address air pollution in the city.

As part of the initiative, a team will work on identifying and mapping polluted areas across the city over the next couple of days, and later, after conducting an analysis of the situation, will recommend control measures to mitigate the pollution. The study is aimed at understanding the sources and intensity of air pollution in the identified areas, according to a press release from the VMC.

During a meeting on Tuesday with representatives from Artha Global, an independent policy research, consulting and network facilitation organisation in Mumbai, and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI)-Air Quality Research Division, New Delhi, VMC Additional Commissioner of Projects K.V. Satyavathi said that air pollution is a pressing issue that impacts the health and well-being of the people.

“By collaborating with experts, we aim to leverage their expertise and knowledge to tackle this challenge effectively. This pilot study will pave the way for long-term solutions to ensure cleaner air for our community,” she added.