VMC invites applications to fill 188 posts of ward volunteers

July 13, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has invited applications from interested candidates for the posts of ward volunteers.

In a release, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said that the civic body is going to fill 188 vacant posts of ward volunteers in the city.

He said candidates aged between 18 and 35 as of July 12 with SSC as minimum educational qualification can apply for the post by logging in to http://40.81.241.107/APVOLUNTEER20/apVolunteer090420201049.vt and filling the application.

He said the last date for sending in applications is July 22. The special cell for ward secretariats can be reached at 8185833187 for more information.

