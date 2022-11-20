VMC hosts Karthika Vanasamaradhana for Corporators, staff

November 20, 2022 11:34 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation hosted a garden party (Karthika Vanasamaradhana) on November 20 (Sunday) at Kothuru Tadepalli.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar, MLC Md. Ruhullah, MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Mayors B. Durga and A. Shailaja, corporators and VMC officials took part in the event with their families.

Games such as musical chairs, lemon and spoon, tug of war and other entertainment programmes were conducted.

