VMC holds meeting with ICLEI, C40 Cities on climate challenges of Vijayawada

A meeting organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on July 27, Saturday, in collaboration with the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives-South Asia (ICLEI) and C40 Cities discussed the challenges faced by Vijayawada due to climate changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both ICLEI and C40 Cities, a network of governments and cities worldwide working together for sustainable urban development, have been working with the VMC for some time now on a project that aims to integrate climate considerations in the planning, implementation and delivery of municipal services in the city.

In the meeting spearheaded by Additional Commissioner (General) A. Mahesh and Additional Commissioner (Projects) K.V. Satyavati, along with members of the Climate Core Team constituted within VMC under the project, factors contributing to extreme temperatures and heavy rainfall in Vijayawada were identified and areas that are prone to flooding and that would bear the brunt of extreme temperatures were listed out.

The participants discussed the key findings and the way forward for preparing the Climate Resilient City Action Plan (CRCAP) for the VMC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.