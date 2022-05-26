VMC health camps for sanitation workers

Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga asked the municipal sanitation workers in the city to utilise the health screening camps being organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

The civic body held a medical screening camp for the sanitation workers at IV Palace on Wednesday.

Ms. Durga who visited the camp said that city's Andhra Hospitals and other medical associations were conducting the medical camps for free. She asked the sanitation workers to visit the camps and undergo tests offered without fail.

Chief Medical Officer of Health (In-charge) C. Babu Srinivas said more such camps would be conducted in the city.