VMC has big plans for 2020

The city is likely to witness several developmental activities in 2020 as the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has already taken up some works and is going to initiate many projects towards improving greenery, civic infrastructure and urban housing among others.

Addressing the media on the developmental activities of the VMC in the past one year and to be taken up in future, Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that the corporation achieved progress in various aspects from improving civic infrastructure to setting up ward secretariats as part of the State government’s initiative to reach out to the public. As many as 286 ward secretariats were set up across the city and soon citizens can pay their taxes at the secretariats.

Development of parks

Regarding the development of existing parks and creation of new ones, Mr. Venkatesh said the VMC plans to development Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Raghavaiah Parks, Rajiv Gandhi Park besides establishment of a new park in place of dumping yard at Ajith Singh Nagar.

Bunds of Ryves Canal, projects leftover by the Amaravati Development Corporation, greenery under CVR and Benz Circle flyovers and walking tracks in several other parks in the city would be developed soon, he said.

He said that the civic body plans to improve the Eluru Road, M.G. Road, BRTS Road corridors as ideal city roads would all facilities for the public. Regarding sports infrastructure, renovation of the Indoor Stadium in Patamata would be completed in a month and additional courts in IGMC Stadium would be built soon, he said.

“The civic body is fixing fire safety equipment at all its 106 school complexes and circle offices in the city,” he said.

He said projects like 24x7 water supply in certain divisions, completion of JNNURM housing complexes (3136 flats), transformation of Besant Road into a pedestrian street with international standards, food street, automatic weather station and other new initiatives would be materialised in the coming months.

Complaints

Mr. Venkatesh said that the civic body received as many as 11, 272 complaints through social media, WhatsApp, and 103 to grievance redressal number as on December 30 and 11,154 of them were addressed.

Mr. Venkatesh said that plastic was mostly successful and the content of plastic waste in the garbage considerably came down post enforcement of the ban.