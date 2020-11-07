VMC gearing up for implementing framework on climate change

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh, UN Habitat coordinator Imran Basha, VMC Additional Commissioner (projects) U. Sarada Devi, city planner Lakshmana Rao and superintending engineer Narasimha Murthy on Friday released the posters on Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework - 2.0 (CSCAF).

Mr. Venkatesh said the civic body was participating in the CSCAF as the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs extended it to cities beyond 100 Smart Cities to provide an opportunity for the cities to assess their preparedness towards mitigating, adapting and managing climate changes.

He stated that the CSCAF - 2.0 consisted of 28 indicators across five sectors — energy and green buildings, urban planning, green cover and biodiversity, mobility and air quality and water and waste management.

Ms. Sarada Devi said the Climate Centre for Cities (C-Cube) at the National Institute of Urban Affairs was supporting the implementation of CSCAF.

The CSCAF consists of collaboration, participation and data collection from departments such as VMC, AP Pollution Board, APSRTC, Road Transport Authority, AP-CPDCL and AP Biodiversity Board. VMC would upload evidence-based CSCAF data. The CSCAF team would validate the data.