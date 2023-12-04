VMC forms special team to address rain-related complaints

December 04, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said a special team has been formed to address public concerns, including drainage cleaning, road waterlogging issues, water pipeline leaks, repairs, seasonal diseases, and tree falls during the next couple of days in view of the heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Michaung.

After holding a meeting on Monday with the municipal corporation officials, he said it is advisable that people eat home-cooked food and drink boiled water during the next few days to avoid falling sick. Children and pregnant women should take special care.

Residents are advised to contact volunteers or Village Revenue Officers (VROs) to obtain information on the nearest rehabilitation centres, the Commissioner said, urging the public to cooperate with officials and follow evacuation instructions for their safety.

He instructed officials to manage the outfall drains, ensuring a free flow. Special attention is being given to clearing scrap and garbage from the drainage outlines to facilitate smooth water flow, he said.

To ensure round-the-clock assistance, special officers will operate in three shifts, addressing public needs promptly, he said.

Public can reach the corporation officials on phone number 08662 422 515, toll-free no. 1800 425000, or WhatsApp no. 818 196 0909 to report any cyclone-related complaints.