ADVERTISEMENT

VMC conducts drone survey of city for development of smart roads project

Published - November 16, 2024 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The initiative taken up under the directives of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, aims to construct smart roads under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, says VMC Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

VMC Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra | Photo Credit: File photo

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) conducted a drone survey on November 16 (Saturday) to plan for the development of smart roads in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

VMC Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra said a 17-kilometre survey was carried out using drones across the three circles within the city’s jurisdiction, during which all potholes, road dividers, paver blocks, footpaths and underground drainage systems were taken note of. The initiative taken up under the directives of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, aims to construct smart roads under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The Commissioner emphasised that the smart roads project will not only ensure high-quality infrastructure but also explore revenue-generating opportunities through the PPP model. Additionally, the agency responsible for the construction will also handle the maintenance of these roads for one year.

The planned smart roads will span 7.3 km in circle 1, covering key routes like BRP Road, KT Road, Nehru Road, Kummaripalem Centre and Sitara Centre. In circle 2, the project will include 6.2 km along BRTS Road, Sambamurthy Road, GS Raju Road, and Kandrika Junction. Circle 3 will see 4.14 km of development on roads such as HT Line, Guru Nanak Colony Main Road and Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road. Overall, a total of 17 km of smart roads will be constructed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US