VMC conducts drone survey of city for development of smart roads project

The initiative taken up under the directives of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, aims to construct smart roads under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, says VMC Commissioner

Published - November 16, 2024 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
VMC Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra

VMC Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra | Photo Credit: File photo

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) conducted a drone survey on November 16 (Saturday) to plan for the development of smart roads in the city.

VMC Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra said a 17-kilometre survey was carried out using drones across the three circles within the city’s jurisdiction, during which all potholes, road dividers, paver blocks, footpaths and underground drainage systems were taken note of. The initiative taken up under the directives of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, aims to construct smart roads under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The Commissioner emphasised that the smart roads project will not only ensure high-quality infrastructure but also explore revenue-generating opportunities through the PPP model. Additionally, the agency responsible for the construction will also handle the maintenance of these roads for one year.

The planned smart roads will span 7.3 km in circle 1, covering key routes like BRP Road, KT Road, Nehru Road, Kummaripalem Centre and Sitara Centre. In circle 2, the project will include 6.2 km along BRTS Road, Sambamurthy Road, GS Raju Road, and Kandrika Junction. Circle 3 will see 4.14 km of development on roads such as HT Line, Guru Nanak Colony Main Road and Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road. Overall, a total of 17 km of smart roads will be constructed.

Published - November 16, 2024 08:28 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

