Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra on August 26, Monday, inspected the outfall drain that goes from One Town to Budameru rivulet, crossing Rajarajeswari Peta, and instructed officials concerned to ensure that desilting works are taken up from time to time to avoid clogging of the drain. During his inspection, he also expressed displeasure at the lack of sanitation in Rajarajeswari Peta and asked officials to ensure that it is corrected.

