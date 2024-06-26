ADVERTISEMENT

VMC Commissioner inspects beautification works at Benz Circle

Published - June 26, 2024 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar conducted a field inspection of the Benz Circle and reviewed the ongoing beautification works under the flyover, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Pundkar had earlier instructed officials to increase greenery at the Benz Circle, one of the main junctions in the city. He also instructed officials to ensure that the side drains are cleaned to prevent waterlogging of roads.

Additional Commissioner (Projects) K. Satyavati, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) G. Srujana, Executive Engineer A.S.N. Prasad and others participated in the inspection.

