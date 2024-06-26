VMC Commissioner inspects beautification works at Benz Circle

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar conducted a field inspection of the Benz Circle and reviewed the ongoing beautification works under the flyover, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Pundkar had earlier instructed officials to increase greenery at the Benz Circle, one of the main junctions in the city. He also instructed officials to ensure that the side drains are cleaned to prevent waterlogging of roads.

Additional Commissioner (Projects) K. Satyavati, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) G. Srujana, Executive Engineer A.S.N. Prasad and others participated in the inspection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.