GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VMC Commissioner inspects beautification works at Benz Circle

Published - June 26, 2024 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar conducted a field inspection of the Benz Circle and reviewed the ongoing beautification works under the flyover, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Pundkar had earlier instructed officials to increase greenery at the Benz Circle, one of the main junctions in the city. He also instructed officials to ensure that the side drains are cleaned to prevent waterlogging of roads.

Additional Commissioner (Projects) K. Satyavati, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) G. Srujana, Executive Engineer A.S.N. Prasad and others participated in the inspection.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.