VMC Commissioner inspects affected areas following diarrhoea outbreak

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner, Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, on Tuesday, inspected the drinking water supply in several areas of the city, including Patamatavari Veedhi, Gummadi Veedhi, Atluri Parvatamma Veedhi, Water Tank Road, Ashramam Road of Moghalrajpuram, after several cases of diarrhoea were reported.

Mr. Pundkar also checked the water tank in Moghalrajpuram to find out if it was being cleaned and later interacted with the residents. The corporation has initiated an awareness programme about the importance of boiling water before consumption.

The Commissioner also directed the officials concerned to conduct door-to-door surveys to identify and rectify any issues related to water supply.

A press release from VMC said extra staff would be deployed to ensure comprehensive surveying of the area and to address any concerns raised by residents. It added that, wherever necessary, pipelines would be cleaned to maintain the quality of the water supply system.

