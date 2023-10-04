HamberMenu
VMC Commissioner directs officials to complete construction of park near retaining wall by October-end

October 04, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar he inspected ongoing footpath construction works along the Mahatma Gandhi Road in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar he inspected ongoing footpath construction works along the Mahatma Gandhi Road in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar asked authorities concerned to expedite the construction of a park coming up near the retaining wall, downstream of Prakasam Barrage, and throw it open to the public by the month-end.

The ₹12.98 crore park is a collaborative effort between the Corporation and Urban Greenery and spans 1.25 km in length and 27 meters in width. The park will have a walking track, cycle track, dedicated areas for relaxation, parking spaces, and secure fencing and railing along the retaining wall.

Later, he inspected ongoing footpath construction works along the Mahatma Gandhi Road. The State government has allocated a budget of ₹7.8 crore for the footpath construction, with a length of 3.7 kilometers on each side of the road.

As of the current status report, work on 3 km is completed.

