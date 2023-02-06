ADVERTISEMENT

VMC chief to get a new car worth ₹42.20 lakh

February 06, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The standing committee of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has approved the proposal to purchase a new car worth ₹42.20 lakh for the civic chief. As per a proposal submitted before the standing committee meeting held on VMC office premises on Monday, the civic chief’s present car was in bad repair. The proposal recommended purchase of a new car at `42.20 lakh. Meanwhile, the standing committee also approved the proposal to hand over the civic body’s fish market at New Rajarajeswari Pet to the Fisheries Department, which will make the market a part of its ‘Hub & Spoke model’ to promote domestic fish marketing.

