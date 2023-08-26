HamberMenu
VMC chief inspects process of voter verification by BLOs

August 26, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner and electoral registration officer for Central constituency Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the process of door-to-door voter verification by the booth-level officers (BLOs) in Vijayawada on Friday.

He visited the Ramalingeswara Pet and Rajarajeswari Pet areas of the Central constituency and reviewed the electoral data to ascertain the accuracy of the deletions made in the areas.

He said the field verification process is an integral part of upholding the democratic principles of transparency and fairness.

He said one of the primary aspects of the review was the verification of deletions that have been carried out since January 2022. These deletions, which were necessitated by reasons such as death and shifting, were meticulously reviewed to ensure that they adhered to the procedures prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), he said. He also interacted with the voters.

