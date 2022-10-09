VMC celebrates Valmiki Jayanti

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation celebrated Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti on Sunday following instructions of the State government.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi along with Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Pundakar Dinakar and others offered floral tributes to Valmiki's portrait.

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi said that every person should draw inspiration from Ramayanam authored by Valmiki.

YSR Congress Party floor leader Venkata Satyanarayana, Urban Community Development project officer D. Sakunthala, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) D. Venkata Lakshmi and others were present.