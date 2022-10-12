VMC calls entries for ‘Urban Street Art Competitions’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation invited entries to the 'Urban Street Art' competition from young architects from across the country.

Participants have to submit iconic and artistic installation designs that beautify the city's landscape. VMC plans to install the artworks at 26 locations in the city representing every district of the State. Twenty-six designs submitted in the competition will be selected and they will be installed across the city, the release said. Each design selected will be awarded a cash prize of ₹50,000.

Entries will be accepted till October 30, according to a release by the VMC. Interested candidates can register online by visiting www.ourvmc.org or https://forms.gle/b9nA2F9YumhsxmZs6